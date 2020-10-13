TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

At the Queen’s Park news conference, the premier will be joined Minister of Small Businesses and Red Tape Reduction Prabmeet Sarkaria.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live as soon as it begins.

On Friday, the provincial government announced that a modified set of Stage 2 restrictions would be imposed on Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa amid soaring COVID-19 case counts.

The restrictions put a stop to indoor dining, close gyms and impose stricter limits on indoor gatherings.

The new restrictions will be in place for at least 28 days, at which point they will come under review.

While announcing the new restrictions, Ford said he had directed Minister of Finance Rod Phillips to make $300 million available to support affected businesses.