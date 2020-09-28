Advertisement
Ontario Premier Doug Ford to make an announcement this afternoon
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, left, and the Minister of Health Christine Elliott walk to their daily press briefing at Queen's Park in Toronto on Friday, June 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to make an announcement Monday afternoon.
The premier will be joined by Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott for his daily news conference being held at Queen’s Park.
The announcement is expected to be begin at 1 p.m.
Last week, the provincial government began unveiling its COVID-19 preparedness plan for the fall months as case counts continue to climb.
A ramped up flu shot campaign, the arrival of COVID-19 testing in select pharmacies and a plan to address a massive surgery backlog have already been announced as part of the government’s plan to fight a second wave of the disease.
On Tuesday, officials said the rest of the plan would be unveiled in the “next several days.”
The plan focuses on six “key areas,” officials said.
- Maintaining public health measures, including expanding testing for the novel coronavirus and contact tracing
- Implementing the largest flu immunization campaign in the province’s history
- Quickly identifying, managing and preventing outbreaks of the disease
- Accelerating efforts to reduce health service backlogs
- Preparing the province for surges in COVID-19 cases
- Recruiting, retaining, training, and supporting health-care workers
Ontario has been seeing an upward trend in case counts over the past few weeks. The province recorded 491 cases on Sunday, 435 on Saturday, 409 on both Friday and Thursday, and 335 on Wednesday.
Before Sunday, the last time the province saw a daily case count climb that high was on May 2 when 511 infections were logged.