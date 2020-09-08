TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to make an announcement this afternoon.

The premier will be joined by Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott, Minister of Education Stephen Lecce and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams for his daily news conference.

The announcement comes as many students across the province return to school for the first time in six months on Tuesday.

The news conference is slated to begin at 1 p.m.at Queen's Park.

