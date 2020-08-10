TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement on Monday afternoon alongside the minister of health and the solicitor general.

The announcement comes following a week in which the province has consistently reported less than 100 new daily COVID-19 cases.

Over the weekend, health officials confirmed an additional 70 cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday and 79 on Sunday, continuing a trend that began seven days earlier.

The Ontario government also announced on Monday that Windsor-Essex will be joining the rest of the province in Stage 3 of the province's economic reopening plan on Wednesday. They were the last remaining region in Stage 2.

"The decision was based on positive local trends of key public health indicators, including lower transmission of COVID-19, ongoing hospital capacity, public health capacity to conduct rapid case and contact management, and a significant increase in testing," the government said in a statement.

All of Ontario with the exception of Windsor-Essex has moved to Stage 3 of the province’s economic reopening plan, allowing most businesses to reopen with added health measures.

The premier has been making nearly daily announcements since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live at 1 p.m.