TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement alongside the ministers for health and social services on Friday afternoon.

The premier has been holding daily news conferences since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March, although not all of the announcements are related to the disease.

On Friday, Ford will be joined in Picton, Ont. by Health Minister Christine Elliott and Children, Community and Social Services Minister Todd Smith.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live at 1 p.m.

The announcement comes a day after Ford expressed “super concern” over Toronto’s COVID-19 test positivity rate, which on Thursday was almost double the level the province cites as its “high alert” threshold.

The premier also threw his support behind a program on Thursday that would allow international travellers to forgo the federally mandated two-week quarantine period for a rapid COVID-19 test.