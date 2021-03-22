TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to make an announcement Monday afternoon.

The premier will hold the news conference in Scarborough alongside Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream it live at 1 p.m.

The announcement follows a weekend in which the number of daily reported cases of COVID-19 in Ontario surpassed or neared 1,800. The number of infections continues to rise across the province, in part due to the super-contagious variants of concern being identified by health officials.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases in the province has increased about 53 per cent in the last two and a half weeks.

Over the weekend, restaurants in Ontario's grey zones were allowed to open up their patios for the first time since last fall. Restaurants in the red zone were also allowed to increase their capacity to 50 per cent, with a maximum of 50 people.

Before the weekend, restaurants were limited to 10 people indoors.

Ford's announcement also comes two days before his Progressive Conservative government is set to release their 2021 budget.