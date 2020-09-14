TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement on Monday afternoon as the legislature returns for its fall session.

The announcement comes as the province sees a steady uptick in COVID-19 cases.

On Monday, Ontario logged the highest number of cases in 14 weeks. Health officials confirmed 313 new infections, with 112 in Toronto, 71 in Peel Region and 60 in Ottawa.

The new cases mark a jump of more than 100 since Sunday, when officials recorded 204 new cases of the disease.

Last week the premier said he will not ease restrictions for the entire province just yet, but urged local mayors and politicians in hotspots such as Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa to make changes to gathering limits if they feel it’s necessary.

Ford will be joined at Queen’s Park on Monday by Minister of Health Christine Elliott, Minister of Finance Rod Phillips and the Minister of Education Stephen Lecce.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement lives at 1 p.m.