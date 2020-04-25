TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement after promising to release a framework to restart the economy next week.

Ford has previously said he has been pressured to reopen Ontario businesses following new COVID-19 modelling data, which suggested community-spread cases may have peaked.

The premier will be joined at Queen’s Park on Saturday by Health Minister Christine Elliott, Minister of Long-Term Care Dr. Merrilee Fullerton and the Treasury Board President Peter Bethlenfalvy.

The announcement is expected at 1 p.m.