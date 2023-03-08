Ontario Premier Doug Ford to hold a news conference Wednesday

Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be holding a news conference in Pickering Wednesday morning.

He will be joined by Labour Minister Monte McNaughton and Education Minister Stephen Lecce. The news conference will be streamed live at CTVNewsToronto.ca and the CTV News app.

Few details have been released about what the premier will be speaking about.

However, his appearance comes as the province’s patient ombudsman released a report that highlighted a lack of respect and communication in Ontario’s health-care system.

More than 3,000 complaints were lodged last year by patients, the report found.

The Financial Accountability Office is also expected to release a report on Wednesday reviewing Ontario’s health spending.