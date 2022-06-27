Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks after meeting with Toronto Mayor John Tory

Ontario Premier Doug Ford will host his first news conference with Toronto Mayor John Tory since his re-election earlier this month.

Ford is expected to meet with Tory around 11:30 a.m. on Monday for a closed door session at Queen’s Park.

At 12:30 p.m., the municipal and provincial leaders will speak at a scheduled news conference. The event will be streamed live on CTVNewsToronto.ca and the CTV News app.

The Premier’s Office did not say what the two politicians will be discussing; however a large portion of Ford’s re-election campaign will have an impact on the Greater Toronto Area, including affordable housing and the 15-stop Ontario Line.