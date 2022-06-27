Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks after meeting with Toronto Mayor John Tory
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks after meeting with Toronto Mayor John Tory
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will host his first news conference with Toronto Mayor John Tory since his re-election earlier this month.
Ford is expected to meet with Tory around 11:30 a.m. on Monday for a closed door session at Queen’s Park.
At 12:30 p.m., the municipal and provincial leaders will speak at a scheduled news conference. The event will be streamed live on CTVNewsToronto.ca and the CTV News app.
The Premier’s Office did not say what the two politicians will be discussing; however a large portion of Ford’s re-election campaign will have an impact on the Greater Toronto Area, including affordable housing and the 15-stop Ontario Line.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks after meeting with Toronto Mayor John Tory
No 'warnings or second chances' for illegal activity on Canada Day: Ottawa mayor
Ottawa's mayor is warning the city won't tolerate any illegal activity downtown during Canada Day festivities this year, as the city prepares for possible protests.
Ukrainian officials: At least 2 dead as missile hits Kremenchuk mall
Scores of civilians are feared killed or injured after a Russian rocket strike hit a crowded shopping mall in Ukraine's central city of Kremenchuk, Ukrainian officials said Monday.
Republican calls overturning Roe v. Wade a 'victory for white life'
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois, speaking at a rally Saturday night with former U.S. President Donald Trump, called the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade a 'victory for white life.'
'Deepest apologies': Central Alberta rodeo organizers shocked by parade float
Organizers of a central Alberta rodeo and its parade committee are calling for calm after a float in this weekend's parade, which possessed a racist theme, was seen in the procession.
Canada outperformed most G10 countries during first two years of pandemic response: study
Canada handled key aspects of the COVID-19 response better in the first two years of the pandemic than most G10 countries, according to a new study by researchers from the University of Toronto, Unity Health Toronto and St. Michael's hospital.
South Africa tavern deaths: 21 teens likely killed by something they drank, ate or smoked
South African authorities investigating 21 teenagers found dead at an east coast tavern over the weekend said on Monday the youths were probably killed by something they ate, drank or smoked, ruling out the earlier-touted possibility of a stampede.
Ukraine's richest man sues Russia at Europe's top human rights court
Ukraine's richest man filed a lawsuit against Russia at Europe’s top human rights court on Monday, seeking compensation over what he has said are billions of dollars in business losses since Russia's invasion.
What's the impact of a Russian debt default?
Russia is poised to default on its foreign debt for the first time since the Bolshevik Revolution more than a century ago, further alienating the country from the global financial system following sanctions imposed over its war in Ukraine.
NATO is planning a massive military buildup
NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said Monday that the military alliance will increase the size of its rapid reaction forces nearly eightfold to 300,000 troops as part of its response to an "era of strategic competition."
Montreal
-
Federal government signs $221-million agreement with Quebec for long-term care homes
The federal government has signed an agreement with Quebec to provide $221 million in funding for long-term care homes in the province to address 'gaps in infection control' and staffing issues highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Class action lawsuit authorized against Trois-Rivieres Diocese for alleged sexual assaults
A Quebec Superior Court judge has authorized a class action lawsuit against the Trois-Rivières Diocese for alleged sexual assaults from 1940 to the present day.
-
No new COVID-19 deaths in Quebec; officials unable to provide hospitalization numbers
Quebec reported no new deaths related to COVID-19, as officials note they are unable to provide hospitalization data due to a "change in methodology."
London
-
Woodstock man waits 12 hours for a passport with five kids
Long lines at the London, Ont. passport office persist despite federal government efforts to ease wait times nationwide.
-
Dog from stolen truck found, reunited with owners
A dog at the centre of a search after the vehicle he was in was stolen, has been found.
-
Late night blaze at London auto wrecker
It was a late night for firefighters in London on Sunday.
Kitchener
-
Children injured after single-vehicle crash near Caledonia
Three children have been hurt and a driver has been suspended after a single-vehicle crash near Caledonia.
-
Arson from three years ago still under investigation in Long Point, Ont.
Norfolk County OPP are asking for the public's help with an arson case from three years ago.
-
Northern Ontario
-
35-year old Manitoulin man dies in drowning mishap
Manitoulin OPP were called out Saturday to a report of a possible drowning at Chutes Provincial Park, they said in a release.
-
Fatal collision on Hwy. 17 at McKerrow
Manitoulin OPP continue to investigate a fatal collision Sunday involving two vehicles on Highway 17 at McKerrow, east of Sudbury.
-
New life for the Mindemoya old school
Friends of the Mindemoya old school are celebrating what will soon be the signing of a new lease. After years of work and negotiations, the group has saved the building from being torn down..
Ottawa
-
-
Ottawa high school students petition to remove principal over alleged racism
Students at Hillcrest High School in Ottawa took part in a walkout after some students say they have been victims of racist treatment. Allegations of racism have been swirling at the school for months and now the Ottawa Carleton District School Board is investigating the incidents.
-
What's open and closed in Ottawa on Canada Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the closures and schedule changes in Ottawa on Canada Day.
Windsor
-
WRH increases number of visitors allowed; drops 'active' COVID screening at entrance
Windsor Regional Hospital is announcing changes to visitor rules and COVID-19 screening.
-
COVID-related 911 calls increased to 1,873 in 2021: Windsor police
Windsor police are releasing the number of 911 calls and tickets handed out related to the COVID-19 response over the past two years.
-
LaSalle emergency services on scene of structure fire
Police and fire crews in LaSalle are on scene of a structure fire.
Barrie
-
Impaired charge laid after young driver crashes in provincial park
Police charged a young motorist with impaired driving after a crash in a Tiny Township provincial park left a vehicle severely damaged.
-
Collingwood OPP search for truck involved in pedestrian hit and run
Police in Collingwood are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit and run in the early morning hours on Sunday.
-
Construction green-lit for Oro Station motorsport track
The Township of Oro-Medonte has cleared the way for construction to begin on the 4.1km FIA Grade 3 circuit.
Atlantic
-
Nathan MacKinnon shines in Game 6, helps Avalanche win Stanley Cup
Nathan MacKinnon was at his best in the Cup-clinching 2-1 victory Sunday night. After a relatively quiet performance in the series until that point, MacKinnon picked the perfect time to be a difference-maker and drove the bus for the Avalanche.
-
N.S. SPCA seeking donations to help five dogs found with rocks in their bellies
The Nova Scotia SPCA is asking for support from the community to help five dogs who are in desperate need of care. The SPCA says the dogs were recently rushed to urgent care after they were found starving and dehydrated.
-
Saint John police release video of suspect after man with cane assaulted
The Saint John Police Force has released video surveillance of a man suspected in connection with an assault in the city last week.
Calgary
-
-
Woman trampled, killed by horses at Ponoka Stampede: RCMP
A 30-year-old woman is dead after falling off a horse at the Ponoka Stampede on Sunday.
-
Backers of Calgary-Banff train say they need Parks Canada to get on board
The backers of a proposed $1.5-billion Calgary to Banff passenger train say they need Parks Canada to enact policies that encourage public transit.
Winnipeg
-
Police investigating shooting death at Centennial home
A 31-year-old man has died following a shooting at a home in Winnipeg’s Centennial neighbourhood on Sunday.
-
-
Manitoba First Nation facing $300M in flooding damage: chief
One Manitoba First Nation is facing hundreds of millions dollars in flood damage, after the community declared its second state of emergency in two months.
Vancouver
-
B.C. woman's whereabouts unknown more than 2 months after disappearance
Police say there is "growing concern" for a woman who's been missing more than two months.
-
Criticism over scrapped day pass prompts change of parking plan at Buntzen Lake again
A decision to scrap its day-pass program prompted criticism from would-be parkgoers, so BC Hydro has changed its plan for Buntzen Lake.
-
'Easily billions of animals died': Ecosystems recovering, but could be changed forever by heat domes
A year after the heat dome event that killed billions of plants and animals in British Columbia, scientists say ecosystems are recovering, but could be transformed forever if such events become more frequent.
Edmonton
-
-
Alberta woman becomes millionaire with $100-scratch ticket
Juanita Melenko told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation she decided to buy a $100 ULTIMATE instant ticket while she killed some time between loads of laundry.
-
Search continues for missing 13-year-old girl
The Edmonton Police Service is searching for a 13-year-old girl that was last seen Friday morning.