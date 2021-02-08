TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce plans today to reopen the province following its state of emergency.

A senior government source who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter says Ford will announce that the state of emergency declared last month will be allowed to expire as scheduled on Tuesday.

However, the source adds that a stay-at-home order will remain in effect as regions gradually transition back to the government's colour-coded restrictions system over the next three weeks.

The source says the government will also introduce an "emergency brake" that allows the province's top doctor to immediately move a region back into lockdown if cases spike.

Ford is expected to speak at a news conference scheduled for 1 p.m. at Queen's Park. He will be joined by Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams. CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live as soon as it begins.

Ontario has been in lockdown since Boxing Day, and on Jan. 12, the province declared a state of emergency over rising cases of COVID-19.

It also instituted a stay-at-home order, which prohibited people from going out except for essential purposes, such as for exercise or to buy groceries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2021.