Ontario Premier Doug Ford's chief of staff resigns
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, centre, sits alongside his wife Karla and Chief of Staff Dean French as they prepare to hear Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer speak at the Ontario PC Convention in Toronto on Saturday, November 17, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Katherine DeCllerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, June 21, 2019 7:32PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 21, 2019 7:35PM EDT
Ontario Premier Doug Ford's chief of staff has resigned, the Premier's Office confirms.
The resignation was announced in a news release, which said that Dean French will be returning to the private sector “as he had always planned.”
"I want personally thank Dean for his hard work, his leadership and his friendship. He is leaving our government in a very strong position from where we can build upon our successes and continue delivering on our priorities for the people of Ontario," Ford said in a statement. "Dean's legacy will be that of leading a historic and successful election campaign last year, as well as the incredible successes we have had in our government's first year. On behalf of the Government of Ontario, I wish Dean the very best in his future.”
