TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make another COVID-19-related announcement this afternoon.

Ford will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott and Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development Monte McNaughton at Queen's Park to make the announcement at 12.30 p.m.

CTV News Toronto will stream the announcement live.

It comes a day after the Ford government released a new list of regions in Ontario that can advance to Stage 2 of the reopening phase.

As of this Friday, the only regions not allowed to move forward to Stage 2 are Toronto, Peel and Windsor-Essex. They will remain in Stage 1 until at least next week, when the province will reassess the data and decide if they are ready to move forward next Friday.

The areas excluded from moving forward to Stage 2 remain the province's COVID-19 hot spots. Ontario reported 181 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, 134 of which were recorded in Toronto, Peel and Windsor-Essex.

"For the regions still staying in Stage 1, Toronto, Peel and Windsor-Essex, we ask you please be patient because we can't let our guard down," Premier Doug Ford said on Monday.

"But, the good news is, the public health trends across the province are going in the right direction, we are making steady progress."

"If we keep working together, I am hopeful that all communities in Ontario will be able to enter Stage 2 very, very soon."