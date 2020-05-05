Ontario Premier Doug Ford makes COVID-19-related announcement
Published Tuesday, May 5, 2020 7:36AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, May 5, 2020 1:45PM EDT
TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make a COVID-19-related announcement on Tuesday afternoon.
The premier will be joined by Minister of Health Christine Elliott and the Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Michael Tibollo for the announcement.
Ford will be speaking from Queen’s Park at 1 p.m. CTV News Toronto will livestream the announcement at that time.