TORONTO -- The premier of Ontario is set to make an announcement in Toronto on Wednesday afternoon.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott as well as Michael Tibollo, the associate minister of mental health and addictions, for the 1 p.m. announcement.

This comes a day after Ford appeared to sow confusion over the province’s official guidance on the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend.

At a news conference on Tuesday, the premier was asked about the latest public health guidelines regarding the holiday and seemed to suggest that he planned to limit Thanksgiving dinner at his home to 10 people or less.

While his proposed plans are in line with a provincial emergency order prohibiting indoor social gatherings of more than 10 people, they would go against the advice from one of Ontario’s top doctors.

Ontario’s Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe as well as Toronto Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa have both urged residents to mark Thanksgiving with only members of their immediate household and forgo the traditional big family dinners.

Despite that, Ford had said the advice surrounding limiting indoor gatherings is “as clear as I can be” and that there “shouldn’t be any confusion.”

The premier would later tweet that he spoke to his wife and said that they plan to limit their Thanksgiving dinner to their "immediate household."

