TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to make an announcement Monday afternoon.

The premier will be joined by Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott for his daily news conference being held at Queen’s Park.

The announcement is expected to begin at 1 p.m.

Last week, the provincial government began unveiling its COVID-19 preparedness plan for the fall months as case counts continue to climb.

A ramped up flu shot campaign, the arrival of COVID-19 testing in select pharmacies and a plan to address a massive surgery backlog have already been announced as part of the government’s plan to fight a second wave of the disease.

On Tuesday, officials said the rest of the plan would be unveiled in the “next several days.”

The plan focuses on six “key areas,” officials said.

Maintaining public health measures, including expanding testing for the novel coronavirus and contact tracing

Implementing the largest flu immunization campaign in the province’s history

Quickly identifying, managing and preventing outbreaks of the disease

Accelerating efforts to reduce health service backlogs

Preparing the province for surges in COVID-19 cases

Recruiting, retaining, training, and supporting health-care workers

Ontario has been seeing an upward trend in case counts over the past few weeks. The province recorded 491 cases on Sunday, 435 on Saturday, 409 on both Friday and Thursday, and 335 on Wednesday.

Before Sunday, the last time the province saw a daily case count climb that high was on May 2 when 511 infections were logged.