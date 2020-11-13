TORONTO -- Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement Friday after Ontario released new COVID-19 modelling which projected that the province could see 6,500 daily cases of the disease by mid-December.

The projections were announced following three consecutive days of record-breaking case numbers in the province with more than more than 1,500 cases logged on Thursday alone.

Speaking with CP24 later that evening, Ford said he would “make a decision” after a briefing from his health team Friday morning.

"I can assure you, I haven't hesitated to make a tough decision and I promise you I will not hesitate for a second if we have to go further," he said. "That is what we will do."

In an email to CTV News Toronto, Ford's office confirmed that there will be a cabinet meeting today to review the recommendations put forth by Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. David Williams.

Last week the province unveiled its colour-coded COVID-19 framework that places each of the province’s 34 public health units in a specific category based on trends like hospitalizations and case positivity.

The five categories are green, with the loosest set of measures, followed by yellow, orange, red and grey, which signifies a total lockdown.

Critics have said that the new system doesn’t go far enough in preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus, but Ford argues that the framework provides a “baseline” which local health officers can then modify or enhance based on the trends they are seeing.

The province has the power to move specific regions, and the entire province, into the “grey zone” or total lockdown if trends continue to worsen.

"I will not hesitate to move forward to the next stage if we continue seeing this,” Ford said.

The premier will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Dr. Williams for the announcement at 2:30 p.m.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will carry the announcement live.