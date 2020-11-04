TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

Ford will be joined alongside Minister of Finance Rod Phillips, Minister of Infrastructure Laurie Scott and President of the Treasury Board Peter Bethlenfalvy to make the announcement at 1 p.m. in Minden Hills.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live.

The announcement comes a day after Ford unveiled Ontario's new tiered system for COVID-19 shutdowns.

Under the new framework released on Tuesday, which has not been implemented yet, each of Ontario's 34 public health units will be placed in one of five categories based off their current COVID-19 trends.

The new system will act as a dimmer switch, allowing regions to gradually increase or decrease restrictions as needed.

The five categories are prevent, protect, restrict, control, and lockdown.

Ford also announced on Tuesday that indoor dining and gyms could reopen in York Region, Ottawa and Peel Region on Saturday.

At Mayor John Tory's request, Toronto will wait another week before making the same move.