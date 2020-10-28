TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be making an announcement at Queen’s Park Wednesday afternoon.

The premier will be making the announcement alongside Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark, Minister of Long-Term Care Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Education Stephen Lecce, and Minister of Infrastructure Laurie Scott.

On Tuesday morning, Ford visited the Brampton Civic Hospital to announce that the Ontario government will spend $116.5 million to create hundreds of new hospital beds as part of a wider effort to boost capacity in the healthcare system during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ford said that the investment would help create 766 additional beds at 32 hospitals and alternate healthcare facilities across the province.

It is in addition to the $234.5 million that the province is already spending on creating 139 new critical care beds and up to 1,349 other beds.

“As we did during the first wave and during the summer we are continuing to build surge capacity,” Ford said in making the announcement.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live at 1:30 p.m.