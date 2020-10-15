TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement on Thursday afternoon.

At his Queen’s Park news conference, the premier will be joined by Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott and President of the Treasury Board Peter Bethlenfalvy.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

Amid a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe said on Wednesday that officials will meet to decide whether additional regions need to revert to a modified version of Stage 2.

Currently, Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa are the only areas in the province under new restrictions, including the closure of gyms and banning of indoor dining.

But, on Wednesday, Hamilton and York Region reported more new infections of the disease than Ottawa.

The province recorded 721 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, 746 on Tuesday, 807 on Monday, 649 on Sunday, and 809 on Saturday.

There have been a total of 61,413 lab-confirmed positive cases of the novel coronavirus reported in Ontario thus far, including deaths and recoveries.