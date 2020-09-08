TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to make an announcement this afternoon.

The premier will be joined by Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott, Minister of Education Stephen Lecce and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams for his daily news conference.

The announcement comes as many students across the province return to school for the first time in six months on Tuesday.

The news conference is slated to begin at 1 p.m.at Queen's Park.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will carry it live as soon as it begins.

The announcement comes as Ontario reports 375 new COVID-19 cases in the previous two-day period.

These are the highest numbers the province has recorded since late July and comes on the first day back at school for many students.