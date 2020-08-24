TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to make an announcement at Queen’s Park on Monday afternoon.

The premier, who has been making nearly daily announcements since pandemic was declared in March, will be joined by Attorney General Doug Downey, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, and Associate Minister of Children and Women’s Issues Jill Dunlop.

The announcement follows a weekend in which Ontario saw an increase in the daily number of COVID-19 infections. On both Saturday and Sunday, health officials recorded more than 100 new cases of the novel coronavirus.

The province also reported 131 new cases on Friday, however health officials say that total was an overestimation due to a glitch that resulted in missing numbers from the day before.

