TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

The premier will be joined by Associate Minister of Transportation (GTA) Kinga Surma for the announcement in Scarborough, Ont.

Ford spoke at the Association of Municipalities Ontario conference this morning, confirming the provincial and federal governments have partnered to bring seven-billion dollars to Ontario.

The event was held entirely online due to the pandemic, and features discussions and workshops about how municipalities can begin to recover from the economic ravages of COVID-19.

The association has clashed with Ontario's government during the pandemic, saying last month that emergency funds hadn't flowed to municipalities fast enough.

Ford said the seven-billion dollars is money for health care, for transit, for childcare, and for testing and contact tracing.

With files from the Canadian Press