TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make another announcement this afternoon.

Ford, who has been making nearly daily announcements since the COVID-19 pandemic was first declared in March, will be joined on Wednesday by Ontario’s minister of finance, associate minister of transportation and the parliamentary assistant to the minister of municipal affairs and housing.

The announcement comes as Windsor-Essex joins the rest of the province in Stage 3 of the province’s economic reopening plan.

Gyms, movie theatres and indoor dining can now resume operation in the region. Windsor is the last region in Ontario to move to this stage in the reopening plan.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live at 1 p.m.