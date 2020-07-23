TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement this afternoon with the education minister.

Ford will make the announcement with Education Minister Stephen Lecce and Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown at 1 p.m. in Brampton.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live.

It is not clear if the announcement will touch on plans for back-to-school in September.

On Wednesday, Ford said that "no idea is a ridiculous idea" when it comes to finding ways to allow children to return to school full-time amid a global pandemic this fall, including the use of outdoor learning “as much as possible.”

The provincial government has asked school boards to create three separate plans for the resumption of classes this fall with those plans being based upon online learning only, a hybrid model with children attending classes in-person on alternating days or weeks and the fulltime resumption of in-person instruction.

Officials have said that the different plans are necessary given the still evolving risk posed by COVID-19, however Ford told reporters during his daily briefing on Wednesday that the goal of his government is “to get children back in class safely five days a week,” at least at the elementary level.