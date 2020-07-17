TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement Friday, just a day after the federal government promised to give $7 billion to the province.

Ford applauded the agreement on Thursday afternoon and thanked the federal government for the “desperately needed funding.”

“This historic agreement proves what we can do as a nation when we stand united,” Ford said. “My friends, make no mistake, by standing united, by standing together as a province, Ontario was in a strong position to get a deal from the federal government.”

For Friday’s announcement, the premier will be joined by Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Vic Fedeli and by the Minister of Colleges and Universities Ross Romano.

Ford and the ministers will be in Kitchener, Ont. as the premier continues on his province-wide summer tour.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live at 1 p.m.