TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement Tuesday afternoon.

The announcement comes as certain areas of the province continue to struggle with COVID-19 outbreaks and local mayors are expected to say they will be implementing their own mandatory mask policies after being denied the same request by the provincial government.

The premier has been making almost daily announcements since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March. On Tuesday he will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott, Environment Minister Jeff Yurek, and Heritage Minister Lisa MacLeod.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live at 1 p.m.