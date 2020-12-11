TORONTO -- Premier Doug Ford is expected to provide additional details Friday about the Ontario government’s strategy for rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine.

The announcement comes a day after the province confirmed that immunizations will begin on Tuesday following the first shipment of 6,000 doses to the University Health Network in Toronto and Ottawa Hospital.

Retired Gen. Rick Hillier, who serves as chair of Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force, said Thursday that the distribution of vaccines will playout in a “coordinated fashion” with health-care workers in long-term care homes getting priority.

Hillier said that those selected to receive the vaccine will be given an appointment to visit the vaccination sites because the Pfizer vaccine is very delicate while in storage and cannot be transported easily.

The province expects to receive 90,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine by the end of December, which, Hillier said, will be rolled out to 13 hospitals across the province.

With files from Colin D'Mello.