TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement at Queen's Park today.

Ford returns today after he had to cancel his attendance at an announcement in Brampton, Ont. last minute on Tuesday due to an "unexpected, but non-COVID-related, non-urgent, medical appointment.”

On Tuesday, Health Minister Christine Elliott led the news conference in Ford’s place, and announced that officials planning for the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in Ontario are now speaking directly with the manufacturers of seven different candidate vaccines.

Speaking with reporters after touring a Brampton warehouse belonging to the pharmaceutical distribution company McKesson on Tuesday, Health Minister Christine Elliott said that efforts are underway to make sure that Ontario will be in a position to distribute vaccines as of Dec. 31.

“We know this is going to be the largest logistical undertaking that we have had in Ontario in a generation,” she said. “We have to get this vaccine to every corner of this province. It is no small feat and we know we cannot do it alone.

Several of the companies, including Pfizer and Moderna Inc., have already applied for emergency use authorization in the United States but they will need to have their vaccines approved by Health Canada before they can be distributed.

British officials authorized a COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use on Wednesday, marking the world’s first science-backed shot against the disease.

Health Minister Christine Elliott will join the premier for the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

