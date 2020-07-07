TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement alongside the solicitor general Tuesday afternoon.

The announcement comes as the government is expected to introduce legislation that would allow some pandemic emergency orders to be extended over the next year.

Ford has previously said that he hopes not to extend the province’s state of emergency past July.

The premier has been making almost daily announcements since the pandemic was declared in March. On Tuesday, he will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live at 2 p.m.