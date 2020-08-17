TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to provide an update on the province's COVID-19 response Monday afternoon.

Ford also spoke at this year's virtual province-wide annual conference for municipalities on Monday morning.

The Association of Municipalities Ontario conference, where Ford spoke, tries to provide a platform for the province’s 444 municipalities to exchange ideas and work together.

This year, the focus of the conference is on how to address the impacts of COVID-19. The event is being held entirely online due to the pandemic, and features discussions and workshops about how municipalities can begin to recover.

The AMO has at times clashed with the provincial government during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying last month that emergency funds haven't flowed to municipalities quickly enough.

They pointed the finger at “federal-provincial wrangling about how to share the costs.”

Ford confirmed at the conference this morning that the provincial and federal governments have partnered to bring seven-billion dollars to Ontario.

Ford says the seven-billion dollars is money for health care, for transit, for childcare, and for testing and contact tracing.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream Ford's update live at 1 p.m.

– With files from the Canadian Press