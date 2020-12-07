TORONTO -- Premier Doug Ford is expected to provide an update on the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in Ontario on Monday afternoon.

At his Queen’s Park news conference, the premier will be joined by Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and the chair of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force, retired General Rick Hillier.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream it live as soon as it begins.

Last week, the provincial government revealed the 10 people who will sit on the vaccine task force, including former Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders, Dr. Maxwell Smith, a bioethicist and assistant professor at Western University, Dr. Homer Tien, a trauma surgeon and president and CEO of Ornge, Ontario Regional Chief RoseAnne Archibal of Taykwa Tagamou Nation, and Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious diseases specialist and internist at Toronto General Hospital.

Elliott has previously said that Ontario expects to receive a combined 2.4 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines during the first three months of 2021, which would be enough for an estimated 1.2 million residents.

The vaccine have not yet been approved by Health Canada.

The government has said that residents and staff at long-term care homes will be among the first to receive the vaccine in the province.