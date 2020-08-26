TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make another education announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

The announcement comes a day after the premier announced a $16 million investment to build a new Catholic school and released advertisements promoting the province’s back-to-school plans.

The advertisements prompted criticism from school boards and opposition parties who argued that they were “wasteful propaganda” and that the money was better spent hiring more teachers.

After facing backlash for keeping elementary school classrooms the same size, the province allowed school boards to dip into their reserve funding in order to hire more teachers and find new spaces to hold lessons. They also announced extra funding to help with ventilation inside the schools.

Most school boards will be staggering the return to class in order to allow teachers more time to get ready and prevent a large number of students from entering the building at the same time.

The federal government is also expected to announce $2 billion in funding to provinces and territories on Wednesday to help with the reopening of schools.

The premier will be joined at Queen’s Park by Minister of Education Stephen Lecce, Chief Coroner for Ontario Dr. Dirk Huyer and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live at 1 p.m.