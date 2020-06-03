TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make another COVID-19 announcement on Wednesday, a day after his government extended the province’s state of emergency for another month.

The premier will be joined at Queen’s Park by Health Minister Christine Elliott, Infrastructure Minister Laurie Scott, and Education Minister Stephen Lecce.

The state of emergency was extended Tuesday night following hours of debate.

"Extending the provincial Declaration of Emergency will allow us to safely and gradually reopen the province, while we continue to use every resource at our disposal to battle this deadly virus," Ford said in a statement released Tuesday.

"We are not out of the woods yet, so it is critical that we exercise caution to keep everyone safe, including protecting our most vulnerable citizens in long-term care homes, retirement homes and group homes."

Included under the province’s state of emergency are a number of emergency orders. These orders currently ban social gatherings of more than five people who are not from the same household and prohibit restaurants and bars from opening unless they are providing takeout or delivery.

Ford made it clear on Tuesday that the extension of Ontario’s state of emergency will not slow down the reopening of the economy.

