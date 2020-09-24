TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce the third part of his provincial fall COVID-19 preparedness plan today.

Health Minister Christine Elliott's office has confirmed the announcement will provide spending details related to testing and case and contact management.

The premier announced the first part of the plan on Tuesday, which included the launch a major flu shot campaign to ensure hospital capacity is kept down.

On Wednesday, the government said that up to 60 pharmacies will begin offering COVID-19 tests to asymptomatic people starting Friday.

Other future announced elements of the province's plan will focus on quick identification, management and prevention of COVID-19 outbreaks.

The strategy will also address ways to reduce health service backlogs, prepare for case surges and recruit and train health-care workers.

For Thursday’s announcement, Ford will be joined by Minister of Health Christine Elliott, Minister of Long-Term Care Dr. Merrilee Fullerton and Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live at 12 p.m.

-- With files from The Canadian Press