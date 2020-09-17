TORONTO -- Ontario will be rolling back social gathering limits in Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors, multiple sources confirmed to CTV News Toronto.

Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce the changes on Thursday afternoon at Queen’s Park alongside Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams, Health Minister Christine Elliott and Minister of Municipal Affairs Steve Clark.

On Wednesday, the premier confirmed that his cabinet was discussing the possibility of rolling back the gathering limits in certain areas where a high number of COVID-19 cases have been reported. He also said that “severe fines” would be issued to anyone who ignores the public health guidelines.

“They (the fines) are going to be the highest in the country and they are going to be under provincial jurisdiction,” the premier said.

CTV News Toronto has been told the new restrictions will not apply to businesses, however it is unclear if it will impact weddings—which have been the source of multiple COVID-19 cases in the province.

In Stage 2 of the province's reopening plan, only 10 people were allowed to gather indoors and outdoors.

In mid-July, as the number of infections dropped in the province, the government increased the social gathering limits to allow 50 people to get together indoors and 100 people to gather outdoors. Health officials prefaced that other measures such as social distancing must be maintained.

Since then, the daily case count has steadily crept back up, with 293 new COVID-19 infections reported Thursday, 315 on Wednesday, 251 on Tuesday and 313 on Monday.

The majority of those cases were located in the province's largest regions.

Local mayors in those areas have expressed concerns over the large gathering limits, saying that parties have been hosted in the city and may be contributing to the spread of the disease. Ford has previously said that local politicians should feel free to change the gathering limits or impose further health regulations, but none have done so.

Speaking at a news conference ahead of Ford’s announcement, Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said that she finds it shocking that the premier is not mandating smaller class sizes while still reducing the number of people who can gather socially.

“People will wonder what is the right thing to do when in one place you can have only 10 people but in another you can still have 25 or 50 people. It creates much, much more confusion,” she said.

“Everybody knew that the second wave was coming. Everybody knew that the end of the summer that fall was upon on us, that numbers would be going up, that parents would be worried about school and kids would be going back to crowded schools in crowded buses."

Horwath also commented on Ford’s almost weekly warnings for people not to have large gatherings and to follow proper public health guidelines, saying that government appears to be “picking and choosing what advice to take” when enacting public health measures.

“I think that it’s not good enough for the premier to point fingers and call out certain groups of people. It’s the government’s responsibility to put policies in place that keep people as safe as possible.”

