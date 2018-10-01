

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he's concerned about how the province's dairy farmers will be affected by Canada's new trade deal with the United States and Mexico.

He says that while he's optimistic the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement will create opportunities, he's worried about the impact on Ontario's agriculture sector.

Ford says he's also concerned about steel and aluminum tariffs that appear to remain in place.

He says his Progressive Conservative government will be speaking with industry representatives to determine the impact of the deal.

Canadian dairy farmers have panned the new deal saying it will undercut the industry by limiting exports and opening up the market to more American products.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to speak with premiers about the deal this morning.