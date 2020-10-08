TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to make an announcement from Oakville, Ont.

The two leaders plan to announce a joint investment on Thursday to mass produce electric vehicles and their batteries at the Ford Motor Co.'s plant in Oakville.

The investment is part of the federal government's commitment to invest in the transition to a clean, renewable energy economy, with the goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

It is also part of a three-year agreement worth nearly $2 billion that was announced last month between the automaker and Unifor, the union that represents autoworkers in Canada.

The premier will also be joined by Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Vic Fedeli and Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Navdeep Bains.

