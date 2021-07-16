TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford will join officials with the federal government and City of Toronto for an infrastructure announcement in Scarborough on Friday.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair, and a handful of other ministers and officials will be in attendance, including provincial leaders and Toronto Mayor John Tory.

The announcement will take place at 311 Staines Road in Scarborough. The governments have not yet disclosed what the announcement will cover.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will livestream the announcement when it starts at 9 a.m.