TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce are set to make an announcement this afternoon as students across the province begin e-learning during the COVID-19 closure.

The premier and minister will also be joined by Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Minister of Finance Rod Phillips at the Queen’s Park news conference.

The news conference is expected to begin at 1 p.m.

Watch the announcement live on CTVNewsToronto.ca at 1 p.m.

The announcement comes as all Ontario students began online learning Monday morning, more than three weeks after the novel coronavirus outbreak shuttered schools.

Schools will remain closed to students until at least May 4.