TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce will make an announcement today amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ford and Lecce will also be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliot to make the 12:30 p.m. announcement at Queen’s Park.

Watch the announcement live on CTVNewsToronto.ca at 12:30 p.m.

On Thursday, CTV News Toronto learned the Ford government will rely heavily on Television Ontario (TVO) to help offer young students all-day learning.

Sources say regular daytime programming will be scrapped and replaced with TVO-produced educational content similar to what the station already offers online.

TVO is funded and overseen by the Ministry of Education.

Two million students are out of the classroom until April 6 to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Canada.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Queen’s Park Bureau Chief Colin D’Mello