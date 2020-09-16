TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford said all public health guidelines were followed when he attended an outdoor wedding earlier this summer.

Ford made the comments at Queen's Park on Wednesday after being asked by a reporter about confusion over social gatherings and whether the premier was sending conflicting messages to the public.

A number of politicians, including Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce, attended Conservative MPP Stan Cho's wedding in August.

Ford has recently begged for large gatherings, including weddings, to stop as COVID-19 cases increase in the province.

"That wedding I went to, Stan Cho's, all the protocols were followed," Ford said. "Every single person in the room had a mask, they got their temperatures taken."

"Anytime I’m with anyone, social gathering, I always make sure we maintain a six-foot distance."

A spokesperson for Ford told CTV News Toronto that Cho took "all the necessary precautions" while hosting his wedding.

"It was not a large wedding and was held within all provincial health guidelines," the spokesperson said. "No rules were broken."

Guests were required to wear masks when they left the table, Ford's office said.

A photo circulating online appears to show the premier at the wedding standing while not wearing a mask. His office clarified that he was only standing up to "welcome the new couple" but did not leave the table.

His office added that it's been more than two weeks since the wedding took place and no guests contracted COVID-19.

Ford's office said that recent weddings in the Toronto area that have resulted in new COVID-19 cases did not follow public health guidelines and broke social gathering limits.