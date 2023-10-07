Ontario politicians condemn attack on Israel after hundreds left dead and thousands injured
Ontario politicians have publicly condemned attacks on Israel that left hundreds of people dead and thousands others wounded near the Gaza Strip Saturday morning.
Premier Doug Ford called the incident a terrorist attack in a post on social media, adding that his government supports Israel and its citizens.
“I unequivocally condemn the heinous terrorist attacks against Israel and Israeli citizens,” he wrote on X. “We must stand firm in our support of Israel and its right to defend itself against violence.”
Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles joined the premier in his condemnation, calling the violence “horrifying.”
“I’m thinking of all those affected by this violence and join the call for a swift de-escalation and the protection of civilian lives.”
The incident occurred during the major Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, and Israel’s national rescue service has labelled it the deadliest attack on the country in years. According to the Associated Press, Hamas militants fired hundreds of rockets and infiltrated the towns armed with guns and explosives in a surprise attack Saturday morning. Dozens of Israeli soldiers and civilians are also reportedly being held captive in the Gaza Strip.
As a result, Israel has said they are “at war” with Hamas, a militant group founded to liberate Palestine from what they call the Israel occupation.
Meanwhile, the Palestinian Health Ministry has said nearly 200 people have died as a result of Israeli retaliation.
Tensions have been mounting between Israel and the Palestinians over the last few years, with settlement constructions in an occupied area of the West Bank ramping up in the last 12 months, leading to violence and the displacement of Palestinians.
Four wars have been fought in the region since Hamas seized control of the territory in 2007. Israel has maintained a blockade over Gaza since then.
NO THREATS TO TORONTO JEWISH COMMUNITIES
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said that police are not aware of any threats to Jewish communities following the attacks. In a statement, she also condemned the acts of violence. However, she also added the importance of acknowledging “Palestinian pain and severe loss of life.”
“Our thoughts are with Toronto citizens, both Jewish and Palestinian, who have loved ones back home,” she wrote on social media.
In Ottawa, police have increased their presence around synagogues and mosques as a precaution.
"We are also reaching out to community partners to ensure they know we are here to support them,” they said.
Officials across Canada have condemned the attack on Israel, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, and United States President Joe Biden.
"Canada strongly condemns the current terrorist attacks against Israel," Trudeau said. "These acts of violence are completely unacceptable. We stand with Israel and fully support its right to defend itself. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this. Civilian life must be protected."
With files from the Associated Press
Trudeau, Poilievre condemn Hamas attack on Israel; Ambassador to Canada calls violence 'unimaginable'
Canada's federal leaders are condemning a surprise assault by the Hamas militant group on Saturday in what has become the deadliest attack in Israel in years.
