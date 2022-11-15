Ontario police release photo of man wanted in fatal hit-and-run in Vaughan

The OPP has released a photo of a 31-year-old man wanted in connection with a recent hit-and-run that killed one person and injured three others in Vaughan.

Michael Okoaki, who was initially identified as being from Richmond Hill, but is now believed to have no fixed address, has been charged with dangerous driving cause death, and cause bodily harm, fail to stop at collision resulting in death and bodily harm, and public mischief. A warrant is out for his arrest.

Okoaki is described by police as having braids and was last seen wearing blue jeans and carrying a reusable shopping bag.

The crash happened on Friday, Sept. 30, at around 3 a.m., on Highway 400 near Rutherford Road.

According to police, the driver of a red Volkswagen Jetta was travelling at a high rate of speed southbound on Highway 400 when they read-ended a minivan that had four occupants inside.

The two vehicles involved in a fatal Sept. 30 hit-and-run are seen in this these images. (Twitter/OPP_HSD)

A 73-year-old woman from North York was pronounced dead at the scene, while three others were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police allege Okoaki, who they said drove the VW, walked away from the crash scene.

Anyone with information should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.