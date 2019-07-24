

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A public safety warning has been issued in Ontario as police believe two men accused of killing a young couple and an unknown man in northern British Columbia are heading in an “easterly direction.”

On Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police issued the warning stating that Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, were last seen in Meadow Lake, Sask.



Bryer Schmegelsky, left, and Kam McLeod, right, are seen in this undated combination photo. (The Canadian Press / Handout, RCMP)

RCMP said McLeod and Schmegelsky are wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of Australian Lucas Fowler and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese, who were on a three-week road trip travelling through B.C. and heading to Alaska.

A burned-out truck was found with the body of an unknown man 470 kilometres southwest of the scene of the double homicide.



A sketch of a man who was found dead near Dease Lake, B.C. is displayed during an RCMP news conference in Surrey, B.C., on July 22, 2019. (The Canadian Press / Darryl Dyck)

Investigators said they believe the cases are connected.

“The suspects are to be considered dangerous,” officers said.

On Wednesday, police said they have reason to believe the suspects were recently in the Gillam, Man. area.

The Chief of a First Nation in northern Manitoba said investigators have been searching the area of Fox Lake Cree Nation for the two men, who went from being considered missing persons to murder suspects on Tuesday.

The search came after officials discovered a “burned and discarded” vehicle nearby.



Security camera images of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are displayed during a news conference in Surrey, B.C., on July 23, 2019. (The Canadian Press / Darryl Dyck)

The vehicle they were last seen driving has been described by officers as a grey 2011 Toyota Rav 4. McLeod has been described as being six-foot-four, weighing approximately 169 pounds and has dark brown hair, facial hair and brown eyes. Schmegelsky has been described as also being six-foot-four and weighing about 169 pounds with sandy brown hair.

Police said if anyone spots the pair they should not approach.