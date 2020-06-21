Advertisement
Ontario police ask for help identifying person of interest after Ontario Police Memorial vandalized
Published Sunday, June 21, 2020 6:50PM EDT
OPP is hoping the public can help identify a person of interest after the Ontario Police Memorial was vandalized. (OPP)
TORONTO -- The Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person they believe is responsible for vandalizing the Ontario Police Memorial.
The OPP said the memorial located near Queen’s Park was vandalized at around 7:42 p.m. on Saturday.
The memorial was created to honour Ontario police officers who have died in the line of duty.
The OPP released an image of a person of interest on Sunday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP.