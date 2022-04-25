Ontario plans to invest additional $1B over three years in home care

A healthcare workers discards her mask at the end of their shift at the Bluewater Health Hospital in Sarnia, Ont., on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young A healthcare workers discards her mask at the end of their shift at the Bluewater Health Hospital in Sarnia, Ont., on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Melissa Lucio's execution delayed by Texas appeals court

A Texas appeals court on Monday delayed the execution of Melissa Lucio amid growing doubts about whether she fatally beat her 2-year-old daughter in a case that has garnered the support of lawmakers, celebrities and even some jurors who sentenced her to death.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton