Ontario personal trainer charged with sexual assault
A 53-year-old personal trainer has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting someone at the gym he works at in Georgetown, Ont.
Halton police said the offences took place at Fitness Cave Fitness Studio, and did not provide further details.
Police arrested Jeffrey Babiston, of Milton, Ont., on Monday. He has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.
Investigators believe there may be more victims.
Anyone with information related to the incident, or who has been victimized by Babiston, is asked to call the HRPS Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit at 905-825-4777, ext. 8970, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
BREAKING 6th Canadian confirmed dead, 2 missing in Israel-Hamas war: Joly
A sixth Canadian is confirmed to have died in the Israel-Hamas war, and now just two remain missing, Canada's foreign affairs minister said. Meanwhile, the 11th and 12th evacuation flights from Tel Aviv are expected to transport more Canadians and their families to Athens.
The mother of an Israeli woman in a Hamas hostage video appeals for her release
The mother of a young Israeli woman held by Hamas appealed for her release on Tuesday, calling the seizure of some 200 hostages 'a crime against humanity.'
Up in smoke: 5 years after legalization, cannabis use higher while companies burn out
Five years after legalization, the number of Canadians using recreational cannabis keeps getting higher while the sector shows signs of burning out, according to Statistics Canada data.
Canada sanctions 'Russian collaborators' including TV stations in Moldova
The Canadian government has announced new sanctions against "Russian collaborators" in Moldova.
Palestinian medics in Gaza struggle to save lives under Israeli siege and bombardment
For hours and hours, Moen Abu Aish digs through the rubble of demolished homes to find survivors of Israeli airstrikes, toiling in a vast and desperate search complicated by the shortage of critical supplies and the sheer scope of destruction across the Gaza Strip.
DEVELOPING Intense bombardments strike in southern Gaza on 11th day of Israel-Hamas war
Palestinians described intense bombardments early Tuesday near two towns in southern Gaza, where Israel had ordered civilians to seek refuge. Thousands of people trying to escape Gaza are gathered in Rafah, which has the territory's only border crossing to Egypt. Mediators are pressing for an agreement to let aid in and refugees with foreign passports out.
Here are the food prices that increased, decreased in September
Statistics Canada's latest Consumer Price Index report shows some foods continue to decrease in cost as inflation slows, but others remain expensive.
Israel's evacuation order for Gaza could breach international law: UN
The United Nations human rights office said on Tuesday that Israel's siege of Gaza and its evacuation order for the north of the enclave could amount to a forcible transfer of civilians and be in breach of international law.
opinion Don Martin: What will change if Poilievre's Conservatives win a majority in the next election?
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political columnist Don Martin contemplates a future with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre as prime minister, and what will change should his party win a majority government in the next federal election.
Gun violence down in Montreal compared to last summer: SPVM
Montreal police say gun violence is down this summer when compared to the same time period last year.
Quebec common front members vote in favour of strike action
The members of unions associated with Quebec's Common Front have voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike mandate.
LIVE FROM COURT Court hears Veltman pulled over to put on bulletproof vest
In part of his testimony, Veltman told the court, while driving around London, he pulled over to put his bulletproof vest on 'in case' he saw more Muslims.
Heated exchange leads to abrupt ending of Sarnia council meeting
A Sarnia city council meeting ended abruptly Monday afternoon after Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley and Coun. Bill Dennis became engaged in a heated exchange, which included personal attacks.
Veltman murder trial: Here’s what you need to know before day 25
The seventh week of the Nathaniel Veltman murder trial got underway on Monday with the accused resuming his testimony and telling the court how he debated targeting Muslims in Toronto the day before the attack on the Afzaal family in London. Here’s what you missed.
BREAKING Fire at Guelph restaurant under investigation
Fire crews are on scene at a Guelph restaurant where flames broke out Tuesday morning.
End of GED testing in Canada leaves people with fewer options
The current Canadian version of the General Educational Development (GED) test used in Ontario, will no longer be available starting spring 2024.
A Better Tent City land use agreement extended to 2025
The City of Kitchener has extended A Better Tent City’s land use agreement to May 2025.
Police seek public assistance in locating driver in fatal Hwy. 11 crash
Ontario Provincial Police in northern Ontario are looking for 69-year-old Richard Ouellette of Dorval, Que., who is wanted for dangerous operation causing death, dangerous operation causing bodily harm – and now for failing to attend court.
Recent violent attacks in Timmins have police concerned
Two recent and particularly violent attacks in Timmins, Ont. have police concerned.
Sudbury may require use of clear plastic garbage bags to boost recycling, composting
Greater Sudbury is considering ways to encourage residents to recycle and compost, including mandating the use of clear plastic garbage bags.
Ottawa Community Housing announces new affordable housing in Centretown
At a time when the need for more housing in Ottawa is at its highest, a groundbreaking ceremony took place Monday to build more affordable housing in Centretown.
Hydro Ottawa customers can now switch to new ultra-low overnight plan
Hydro Ottawa says its customers now have the option to switch to Ontario's new ultra-low overnight rate plan, which comes into effect locally Nov. 1.
Driver dies after crash on Bloomfield Road
Chatham-Kent police say one person has died after a crash earlier this month.
Windsor council approves 92-unit development, defers 12-storey high-rise proposal
One of two east Windsor development proposals before city council were approved after lengthy discussion Monday evening, with neighbouring residents pushing back against the proposals in each case.
One man's 2-week-long crime spree ends in more than a dozen charges
One man faces dozens of charges after a crime spree across Midland.
Port Carling bedroom fire started in child's closet, displacing 7
Muskoka Lakes Fire Department was called to a home in Port Carling on Sunday.
Helicopter crashes into waterfront Collingwood home
A helicopter crashed into a house in Collingwood shortly after takeoff Monday morning, officials say.
Ottawa, two Atlantic premiers agree to 'modified' Atlantic Loop project
Nova Scotia and New Brunswick scaled back plans for the Atlantic Loop electricity grid Monday to expanding just one existing connection between their two provinces.
New Brunswick throne speech makes brief mention to LGBTQ school policy
New Brunswick's Progressive Conservative government is presenting a throne speech that makes only a passing reference to the school gender identity policy that brought the province to the brink of an election.
No charges laid in alleged N.S. RCMP sexual assault case: SiRT
Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team says no charges will be laid in the case of an alleged sexual assault by an RCMP officer earlier this year.
Gas prices keep inflation high, Alberta expert says
Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate slowed to 3.8 per cent in September as prices year-over-year rose more slowly across the economy.
Lethbridge School Division offers update on alleged sexual assault by football players
The Lethbridge School Division says its high school football team at the centre of a sexual assault case will be allowed to participate in team activities, including practices, but has not been cleared to play.
Winnipeg man accused of killing parents, stabbing hospital worker found not criminally responsible
A Winnipeg man who killed his parents and stabbed a hospital worker has been found not criminally responsible by a judge.
Shooting in Exchange District sends youth to hospital: police
Two youths have been arrested and one was taken to the hospital following a shooting near Winnipeg’s Exchange District on Monday.
Premier Designate Wab Kinew facing 'rich challenge' forming his inner circle: political scientist
The province will soon find out who is in Premier Designate Wab Kinew's inner circle when he and his team are sworn in on Wednesday.
B.C. produce prices could rise despite falling inflation
The Canadian inflation rate for September slowed but the prices of some grocery items could rise further due to outside factors.
Wind, rain warnings issued for Vancouver Island, coastal B.C.
Forecasters in coastal British Columbia are warning the public to avoid fast-flowing rivers as the region braces for high winds and up to 200 millimetres of rain on parts of Vancouver Island, the central coast and Haida Gwaii.
Albertans demand details, risk assessment in telephone town hall on quitting CPP
The provincial panel gathering feedback on whether Alberta should quit the Canada Pension Plan heard arguments for and against the idea in a telephone town hall Monday, but the overriding theme was a demand for details in order to make an informed decision.
Seniors, families endure extended wait for Alberta life-lease repayments
A group of Albertans representing families who've signed so-called life leases with retirement homes are concerned about access to hundreds of thousands of dollars of their own money.
Enhanced masking requirements expanded to 7 Alberta hospitals: AHS
Alberta Health Services says enhanced masking requirements are now in place at seven hospitals.