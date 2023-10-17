Toronto

    • Ontario personal trainer charged with sexual assault

    A Halton Regional Police vehicle is shown in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan A Halton Regional Police vehicle is shown in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan

    A 53-year-old personal trainer has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting someone at the gym he works at in Georgetown, Ont.

    Halton police said the offences took place at Fitness Cave Fitness Studio, and did not provide further details.

    Police arrested Jeffrey Babiston, of Milton, Ont., on Monday. He has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

    Investigators believe there may be more victims.

    Anyone with information related to the incident, or who has been victimized by Babiston, is asked to call the HRPS Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit at 905-825-4777, ext. 8970, or Crime Stoppers anonymously. 

