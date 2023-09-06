Ontario PCs in ‘weakest position’ since 2022 election in wake of Greenbelt scandal: poll

As the $8-billion Ontario Greenbelt land-swap scandal unfolds, a recent poll of eligible voters is showing the lowest levels of support for the Ford government since the last provincial election in June 2022.

Results from a survey of just about 2,000 Ontario voters released Tuesday by Abacus Data Inc. found that respondents were two per cent less likely to vote for the the Progressive Conservatives if an election was held now than they were two weeks ago, falling to 27 per cent.

While the PCs remain ahead of interim leader John Fraser’s Liberals, who polled at 22 per cent, and the New Democrats under Marit Stiles at 21 per cent, the party fell seven per cent – from 41 per cent – since the last Abacus poll on July 25.

The Liberal and NDP saw a three and two-point uptick in support, respectively.

This new data was released the same day Premier Doug Ford said his government will “re-evaluate” hundreds of applications to develop the protected land in the wake of two damning Greenbelt reports outlining a deeply flawed process that favoured certain developers and lacked transparency.

An Abacus Data survey finds that support for the PCs has dropped 4-points in just over a week. (Abacus Data)

“The Greenbelt scandal has very likely hurt support for the PCs,” the polling company’s CEO David Collette said in a press release.

“This is the lowest level of support we’ve measured for the Ontario PCs since the last provincial election.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to journalists at the Queens Park Legislature in Toronto on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. Ontario will review the Greenbelt land swaps that two provincial watchdogs have said was rushed and flawed, Ford said Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

To reach these results, Abacus surveyed just over 2,000 eligible Ontario voters from Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, 2023, seeking to measure the effect the Greenbelt scandal had on support for the Ontario PCs and the Ford government. Most of the survey was completed before Housing Minister Steve Clark resigned on Labour Day Monday, the company said.

TORONTO SUPPORT

When asked if a provincial election was held today, which party would respondents vote for, the Toronto core came to a three-way tie, within the survey's margin of error.

The Liberals took a slight lead at 31 per cent, with the PCs polling at 30 per cent and the NDP at 28.

When asked, if a provincial election was held today, which party would respondents vote for, the Toronto core came to a three-way tie, within the margin of error. (Abacus Data)

GTHA SUPPORT

In the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, the PCs are ahead in Durham and York regions, while the Liberals secured the most support in Halton Region and Milton.

The PCs and Liberals are tied in Peel.

In the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, the PCs polled ahead in Durham and York regions, while the Liberals secured the most support in Halton and Milton regions. (Abacus Data)

DEMOGRAPHIC BREAKDOWN

Among men, the Ford government is ahead by 12 points and is tied with the NDP and Liberals among women.

The PCs also did far better among older voters than younger ones.

Among men, the Ford government polled ahead by 12-points. (Abacus Data)

VOTING PATTERNS

Of those polled who voted for the Ontario PCs in the past election, 83 per cent maintained their support, while 17 per cent split “almost evenly across the opposition party,” the survey notes.

The NDP held onto 84 per cent of its voter support and the Liberals held 76 per cent, suggesting neither opposition party has gained from the drop in PC support.

‘7-POINT DROP [IS] SIGNIFICANT’: CEO

In Abacus’ Tuesday release, Colette noted that the drop in support for the Ford government in the wake of the land swap scandal is “significant.”

“We will need to explore other measures in the coming weeks to see to what extent it has impacted people’s views of the government and the premier but a seven-point drop in support over the summer is significant,” Colette said.

“Whether this is the end [of] the bleeding remains to be seen, but so far, the PCs are in their weakest position since the resounding re-election in June 2022.”

METHODOLOGY

"The survey was conducted with 2,003 eligible voters in Ontario adults from Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, 2023. A random sample of panelists were invited to complete the survey from a set of partner panels based on the Lucid exchange platform. These partners are typically double opt-in survey panels, blended to manage out potential skews in the data from a single source.

The margin of error for a comparable probability-based random sample of the same size is +/- 2.2%, 19 times out of 20.

The data were weighted according to census data to ensure that the sample matched Ontario’s population according to age, gender, educational attainment, and region. Totals may not add up to 100 due to rounding.

This survey was paid for by Abacus Data Inc."