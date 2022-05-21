Ontario party leaders out on hustings over long weekend, though some only virtually

The leaders of Ontario's four major political parties will be out on the hustings over the long weekend -- though only virtually for some.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner will both hold remote events this morning.

Horwath is set to discuss her party's plan to hire more nurses and health-care workers, while Schreiner plans to make an announcement on protecting farmland.

Both tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week and have been isolating.

Meanwhile, Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is heading to London, and Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca will be in west Toronto to talk about a recent surge in carjackings.

The election is set to be held June 2.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2022.